NATO chief, UK prime minister discuss Ukraine, regional tensions

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in London.

According to Downing Street, the leaders discussed the situation in Doha, with Starmer condemning the recent attack and stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation in the region.

On Ukraine, the two reviewed the frontline situation and underlined the need to provide Kyiv with the necessary military capabilities.

Rutte briefed Starmer on discussions at the UDCG earlier in the day, where allies reaffirmed efforts to step up support, including through the Coalition of the Willing. Both leaders welcomed the integration of US contributions into the coalition's plan.

They also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, to push President Vladimir Putin into engaging in meaningful peace talks.

Earlier in the day, Rutte also held separate meetings with UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, according to NATO.

Rutte praised the UK's commitment to raising defense spending and its leading role, alongside France, in advancing security guarantees for Ukraine.





