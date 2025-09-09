Europeans feel 'humiliated' by Trump trade deal: Survey

A majority of Europeans say they felt "humiliated" by the trade agreement reached this summer between the EU and the US, with growing public anger directed at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a new survey published Tuesday.

Pollster Cluster 17 found that 52% of respondents across five EU countries described humiliation as their dominant reaction to the Turnberry customs deal sealed with US President Donald Trump.

The sentiment was particularly strong in France (65%) and Spain (56%), Le Grand Continent reported.

Despite the technical nature of the negotiations, 71% of Europeans said they had heard of the agreement and understood its contents, underlining its political salience.

The poll revealed that 77% believe the accord will mainly benefit the American economy, while 42% said European companies would be most harmed.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents opposed associated commitments, including $600 billion in US investments and $750 billion in energy purchases, and 70% declared they were prepared to boycott American goods.

On defense, 68% said European purchases of US military equipment would damage the continent's interests, a figure that rose to 87% in France.

Responsibility for the outcome was overwhelmingly attributed to the European Commission.

Three in four respondents (75%) said von der Leyen had "poorly defended" European interests, while 60% favored her resignation.

Distrust in the commission president was strongest in France (87%) and Spain (78%), but also high in Germany (75%) and Italy (72%). Only in Poland was opinion more divided, with 48% critical and 36% supportive.

While 70% of those polled want to remain in the EU, Euroscepticism is rising, especially in France, where 30% back exiting the bloc.

In Germany, the share of those favoring withdrawal has nearly doubled since late 2024, from 13% to 22%.

The study warns that support for EU membership is "conditional," depending on the bloc's ability to protect Europeans from geopolitical and economic pressures.

Nearly half of respondents (44%) described Trump as an "enemy of Europe," compared with just 10% who view him as a friend. The hostility was most pronounced in Spain (54%) and France (51%).

Poland was the outlier-only 13% of Poles labeled Trump an enemy, while one-third regarded him as a friend.

Overall, 77% of Europeans expressed dissatisfaction with how the EU has managed its relationship with Washington. A significant share (39%) preferred outright opposition to the US government over compromise or alignment, suggesting a widening gap between public opinion and political leadership in Europe.

The survey was conducted online with 5,302 respondents in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Poland between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.





