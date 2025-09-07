Greece will recognize Palestinian state ‘at right time,' says premier

Greece will recognize the state of Palestine "at the right time," said the nation's prime minister on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the Thessaloniki International Fair, Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that Greece favors a two-state solution.

"This is the government's position and this is our public position," he said.

Acknowledging the country's strategic relations with Israel, Mitsotakis said this state of affairs had not "stopped us from harshly criticizing Israel about the way it is conducting its operation in Gaza, the unimaginable human pain and loss of human life that the war has caused."

With a famine officially declared in Gaza, and Israel pushing ahead with its occupation offensive, more European countries are saying they will recognize the state of Israel or are closer to doing so.

Mitsotakis' remarks came as Israel's army has intensified its offensive across Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge after being forced from their homes in northern and eastern Gaza.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza marked its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed over 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.