EU condemns attacks on UN force in Lebanon, urges respect for ceasefire

The EU on Friday condemned recent attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing that all actors must ensure the safety and security of UN personnel.

Speaking at the European Commission's daily press briefing, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni recalled the EU's long-standing position on UNIFIL, as outlined in European Council conclusions.

"We condemn any attack against the United Nations interior force in Lebanon. All actors have an obligation to take necessary measures to ensure not only the safety but also the security of UN personnel," El Anouni said.

He also urged all parties to fully implement the ceasefire agreement of Nov. 27, 2024, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Turning to Iran, El Anouni said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha on Thursday to discuss efforts toward a negotiated solution on Tehran's nuclear program.

The meeting addressed access for International Atomic Energy Agency monitors to Iranian nuclear sites and the status of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, he said.

El Anouni underlined that Iran's obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remain in place and said diplomacy "is ongoing and this window is open," despite the start of a 30-day deadline under the so-called snapback mechanism.





