NATO chief reiterates his call for more investment in defense

The NATO chief on Wednesday labelled Russia as the "most significant and direct threat" to the Euro-Atlantic security, reiterating that allies must invest more in defense and expand defense industrial production.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Brussels, Mark Rutte said Russia remains "the most significant and direct threat" to the Euro-Atlantic security.

"So we must remain vigilant, invest more in defense, expand defense industrial production on both sides of the Atlantic, and continue to support Ukraine," he noted.

Rutte stressed the significance of Thursday's "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris, where Ukraine and allies are expected to discuss security guarantees, recalling US President Donald Trump's announcement last month that he would want to be part of security guarantees for Kyiv.

"I expect tomorrow, or soon after tomorrow, to have clarity on what collectively we can deliver," he added.

The NATO chief noted that it means allies can engage even more intensely, also with the US side, to see what they want to deliver in terms of US participation in security guarantees, what that will look like, so that collectively the alliance has it dealt with.

For his part, Karis reaffirmed Estonia's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine on its path toward NATO membership.

He said that only because it would be the "best guarantee" for a peaceful future for Ukraine, but also because "Ukraine would make NATO itself, much stronger."

The Estonian president added that Ukraine's NATO membership would also make Europe more secure.





