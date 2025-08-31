News Europe Dozens injured after German police use force to end anti-war march

An anti-war march in the German city of Cologne erupted into violent clashes on Saturday night. By Sunday, both police and protesters were blaming each other for the violence, trading accusations of misconduct.

Police and anti-war protesters in Germany were accusing each other of violence and misconduct on Sunday after a march in Cologne's city centre erupted in violent clashes the night before.



Officers admitted using physical force, including batons and pepper spray on participants at the protest, whose organizers reported on Sunday that dozens of people injured by police.



Police, meanwhile, said 13 officers were injured and four of those could no longer carry out their shifts after the march attended by 3,000 people in the western German city erupted in violence.



The anti-war protest comes amid a massive boost in defence spending in Germany and following a landmark government agreement that paves the way for Germany to return to conscripting young men into its military if it cannot find enough recruits.



Although the legacy of World War II long left strong anti-war sentiment in Germany, many political leaders see the need to re-arm and reinvigorate the country's military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Police said they ended Saturday's anti-war rally after officers were attacked and repeated violations of assembly laws were noted. A group of people from which the attacks allegedly originated was "detained," police said.



A dpa reporter witnessed a group of demonstrators being surrounded by police and prevented from leaving late into the night, in a police tactic known as kettling.



Police stated that they identified individuals who were reportedly involved in violent actions. The operation ended around 5 am (0300 GMT), according to a police spokesperson.



Two individuals were temporarily taken into custody for failing to comply with dispersal orders. One of them is also facing criminal charges for resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.









