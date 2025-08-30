GREEK HEALTH CARE WORKERS PROTEST ISRAELS ATTACK ON HOSPITAL IN GAZA

A group of health care workers on Friday staged a rally in Greece to protest Israel's recent attack on a major hospital in Gaza.

Health care workers gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Athens to condemn Monday's deadly strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists.

During the rally, demonstrators held Palestinian flags and chanted pro-Palestine slogans such as "Free Palestine."

They also carried various signs protesting ongoing Israeli assaults, one of which read: "Stop the massacre."

Some protesters came to the rally dressed in doctors' coats with blood-red paint to draw attention to Israeli attacks on health care facilities in the besieged enclave.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 20 people were killed, including five journalists and a firefighter, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday.

Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.