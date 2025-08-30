France criticizes US move to cancel visas of Palestinian officials to UN

France has criticized the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials ahead of next month's annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

"The UN General Assembly cannot be subjected to any access restrictions," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists ahead of EU foreign ministers' informal meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He emphasized the UN headquarters' neutrality and called for humanitarian relief in Gaza, urging Israeli authorities to open entry points and halt the E1 settlement expansion plan.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Barrot stressed the need for peace negotiations with security guarantees.

He warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky, sanctions will be necessary.

"European sanctions will, of course, be at the center of our discussions here in Copenhagen this morning. I will present proposals," he said.

Barrot also addressed Iran, noting the E3 countries-the UK, France, and Germany-have activated the UN "snapback" mechanism, which could reinstate sanctions on Tehran.

He added that the measures could be postponed if Iran complies with international demands, keeping diplomatic channels open.





