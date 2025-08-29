Swedish FM: Summons Russian ambassador over recent strikes on Ukraine

The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Stockholm over recent strikes on Ukraine that killed civilians and damaged the EU Delegation building.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has today, August 29, summoned the Russian ambassador in Stockholm," the ministry announced in a written statement.

The statement explained that the move was made to protest "Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and the civilian population."

"During the summons, Russia's obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law was emphasized," it added.

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least 21 people were killed in a major overnight Russian attack on Kyiv.

"As of 8.45 pm (1745GMT), 21 people have been confirmed dead in the Russian attack on Kyiv. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), wrote on Telegram.

The British Council and the EU mission in Kyiv also said that their buildings were hit and damaged in the attack.





