UK, FRANCE, GERMANY TRIGGER MECHANISM FOR REINSTATING UN SANCTIONS IN DISPUTE OVER IRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Germany, France, and the UK on Thursday triggered the mechanism for reinstating UN sanctions in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

"As a result of Iran's actions, and in accordance with paragraph 11 of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), France, Germany and the United Kingdom have today decided to notify the Security Council that we believe Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), thereby engaging the 'snapback' mechanism," the three countries said in a joint statement.

"This notification initiates the snapback process defined in Resolution 2231. It opens a 30-day period before the possible reestablishment of previously terminated United Nations Security Council resolutions," it added.

The E3 accused Iran of repeatedly violating provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"Since 2019, Iran has exceeded JCPoA limits on enriched uranium, heavy water, and centrifuges, restricted the IAEA's ability to conduct JCPoA verification and monitoring activities, and has abandoned the implementation and the ratification process of the Additional Protocol to its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," the statement said.

"These actions contravene Iran's commitments set out in the JCPoA and have serious implications on the capacity of Iran to progress toward developing a nuclear weapon, it added.

The E3 stressed that "Iran's non-compliance with the JCPoA is clear and deliberate, and sites of major proliferation concern in Iran are outside of IAEA monitoring."

They added that Iran has "no civilian justification for its high enriched uranium stockpile."

Germany, France, and Great Britain warned that Iran's nuclear program "remains a clear threat to international peace and security."

They vowed, however, "to continue to strive diplomatically to resolve the issue" of the Iranian nuclear row.

"We will use the 30-day period to continue to engage with Iran on our extension offer, or on any serious diplomatic efforts to restore Iran's compliance with its commitments," the group added.

The Iranian nuclear agreement was intended to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear bomb. The document specifically regulates the independent verification of Iran's nuclear program and sets limits on the quantity and enrichment of uranium.























