TURKISH DM: SYRIAS STABILITY DIRECTLY LINKED TO TÜRKIYES SECURITY

Syria's stability is directly linked to Türkiye's security, and every step taken in this direction contributes to regional peace, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Türkiye believes that Syria will achieve stability through a centralized governance model that safeguards the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while preventing separatist elements from gaining ground," said the ministry sources in weekly press briefing.

The ministry noted that training and advisory activities aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Syrian Armed Forces are ongoing under the memorandum signed with Syria on Aug. 13.

"In this context, Türkiye will provide the necessary support for the establishment of training centers planned in line with Syria's requests," said the ministry, adding: "Türkiye will support any measures the Syrian government takes to preserve its unity and integrity."

ISRAEL'S ONGOING ATTACKS 'TARGETING REGIONAL PEACE, STABILITY'

Also speaking to the press, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said Israel continues its reckless attacks "targeting peace and stability in the region."

The struggle for survival of the Palestinian people in Gaza, tested by hunger, is becoming increasingly unbearable with each passing day, and the massacres carried out by Israeli forces, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and journalists, including those in hospitals, continue, said Akturk.

"The targeting of independent journalists aims to prevent the international community from witnessing the massacres and humanitarian tragedy taking place. The impunity for war crimes and international violations committed by Israel only reinforces its boundless bullying behavior," he added.

Stating that in the face of such actions, ensuring a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, keeping humanitarian aid corridors open without interruption, and holding those responsible accountable have become fundamental obligations of the international community, Akturk said, noting: "Israel's attacks in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen also undermine the security and stability of our region."

"It is essential for Israel to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all neighboring and regional countries for the sake of regional peace and stability," he said.





