NATO chief: Kyiv attacks show Russia will continue war

NATO chief Mark Rutte slammed Russia on Thursday for its latest missile and drone strikes that hit civilian areas and the EU diplomatic mission in Kyiv, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens.

"We are all shocked with what happened, first of all, because these are attacks not on military targets; these are civilian targets," Rutte said, adding that he had spoken with top EU officials this morning to discuss the developments.

"While we try to do everything to support US President Trump to bring this war to an end, in the meantime, Russian President Putin is willing to continue doing this, continue hitting out at innocent civilians in Ukraine," he told a press conference in the southern German city of Wurzburg.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU's diplomatic mission was damaged in a "deliberate Russian strike" and vowed that Europeans "will not be intimidated" by this attack.





