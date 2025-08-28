EU summons Russian envoy after Kyiv building hit

The EU summoned the Russian envoy in Brussels on Thursday following the latest airstrikes on Kyiv, which also hit the bloc's diplomatic representation building.

"No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced through the US social media company X.

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and 48 others injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv early Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of casualties increased to 48 as of 9.34 am local time (0634GMT), with 12 confirmed deaths.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported that the consequences of the morning strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Desnyanskyi.

In the Darnytskyi district, part of a five-story residential building was destroyed, and rescue operations are underway to search for people trapped under the rubble. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered, cars were damaged, and private homes sustained destruction, the prosecutor's office said.





