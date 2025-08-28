Belgium government to reconvene on Israel sanctions, Palestine recognition on Sept. 2

Belgium's government will reconvene on Sept. 2 to discuss imposing sanctions on Israel and recognizing the state of Palestine after coalition partners failed to reach a consensus during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to Laurens Soenen, spokesperson for Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot, the Cabinet convened to discuss the agenda of imposing sanctions on Israel and recognizing Palestine.

Prevot organized a roundtable meeting to hear the different positions of the parties and presented his proposals.

However, no decisions were made during the meeting.

The ministers agreed to hold a new Cabinet meeting on Sept. 2 to review the details of the proposals.

At the start of the meeting, Prevot said: "Belgium must be on the right side of history" and that he would "do everything possible to reach an agreement with the government."

In previous statements before the meeting, Prevot had said: "If stronger measures are not taken regarding Israel, I do not rule out the option of blocking government work."

PREVOT'S PROPOSALS FOR SANCTIONS AGAINST ISRAEL



In a 25-page note submitted to the government, Prevot highlighted Belgium's international obligations and listed 10 concrete measures that could be taken against Israel.

These measures include: banning imports from occupied territories, imposing entry bans on certain Israeli officials, sanctions against settlers, restricting consular services for Belgian citizens living in settlements, and opening investigations against Belgians violating international law.

Additionally, the note proposes banning flights carrying weapons to Israel from Belgian airspace, halting military equipment purchases, and ending cooperation with the Israeli defense industry. Prevot also emphasized that Belgium should urgently recognize the state of Palestine.

A DIVIDED COALITION



Belgium has been among the leading European countries to respond to Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Following last year's elections, the coalition government formed in February has yet to agree on a unified stance against Israel.

Some coalition partners, including CD&V, Les Engages, and Vooruit, have called on the government to recognize Palestine, impose economic sanctions on Israel, and prevent certain Israeli ministers from entering Belgium.

Other partners, including the ruling N-VA and MR parties, argue that recognition conditions are not met and that sanctions would be ineffective without US support, opposing rapid action.