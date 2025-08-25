Russia claims control of settlement in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday claimed that its "Vostok" troop group had taken control of the settlement of Zaporozhskoe in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The ministry said in a statement that the settlement was seized "as a result of decisive actions" carried out by Russian units.



Ukrainian authorities have not yet issued an immediate response to the claim.

The Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the Zaporizhzhia front line, has been regularly targeted by Russian attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.





