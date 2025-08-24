European postal services halt US shipments as tariff exemption ends

Postal operators across Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, have joined a growing list of countries suspending parcel shipments to the US after the Trump administration scrapped a long-standing tax exemption on low-value imports.

Beginning Aug. 29, the US will suspend the "de minimis" rule, which had allowed packages worth less than $800 to enter the country duty-free and with minimal paperwork.

The change means most commercial parcels will be subject to tariffs, a move that has triggered widespread service suspensions across the globe. Letters, documents, and gifts under $100 between private individuals will remain duty-free.

Germany's Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany said they would stop accepting packages from business customers to the US starting Aug. 22, citing "unresolved questions" over customs data requirements and how duties will be collected.

"Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the US Customs and Border Protection will be carried out," says DHL in a statement.

France's La Poste also announced it was suspending most shipments, saying there was "no time given to postal operators to organize themselves" and to make the necessary changes "to comply with the new rules." Only gifts under $100 exchanged between private individuals will still be delivered, the company said.

The UK's Royal Mail said it would withdraw its US export services for businesses beginning Tuesday, while Austria's national postal operator confirmed it will halt shipments from Aug. 26 due to uncertainty over new customs clearance procedures.

PostNord, which operates in Sweden and other Nordic countries, said it would suspend deliveries to the US and Puerto Rico for similar reasons.

Postal carriers in several Asia-Pacific countries, including New Zealand (NZ Post), South Korea (Korea Post), and Australia (Australia Post, for transit shipments), have also said they will suspend shipments to the US ahead of the new rules taking effect.