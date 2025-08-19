German police raid homes of neo-Nazi group in Bremen, seize weapons

German police on Tuesday raided the homes of five suspected members of a neo-Nazi group in Bremen, seizing an arsenal of weapons and propaganda materials.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 30, are believed to belong to a far-right group called "weserems.aktion" that has been on the radar of security agencies since December 2024, according to an official press release.

Bremen's Interior Minister Ulrich Maeurer described the operation as an example of decisive and coordinated action between police and intelligence agencies against extremist and violent groups. "We are monitoring these groups very closely and will not let up. There is no place for hate and violence in Bremen," he said.

During the searches, authorities seized various weapons—including a rifle, several pistols, knives, and machetes—as well as propaganda materials. Security officials noted that Bremen's domestic intelligence agency had previously classified the group as neo-Nazi and right-wing extremist and was actively monitoring their activities.

According to investigators, the neo-Nazi group has specifically targeted left-wing organizations in Bremen, with the clear intention of provoking confrontations.

The police operation was preventive in nature, based on intelligence indicating that the group maintained strong connections with other right-wing extremists in Bremen and surrounding areas and had likely planned various criminal activities.