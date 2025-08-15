Pharmacists in France to close their shutters

According to reports in the national press, Pierre-Olivier Varitot, President of the French Pharmacists' Union (USPO), described the government's reduction of the discount amount applied by drug companies to generic drugs as "disastrous," stating that it could lead to the closure of pharmacies and job losses.

President Varitot said that the USPO has called on workers in the sector to take action. As a result, nearly 90% of pharmacists nationwide are expected to close their shutters for one day on August 16.

While union officials have warned they will escalate their actions if the government does not respond to their demands, the pharmacists' decision to strike is being criticized for potentially causing hardship for patients.