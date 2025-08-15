Merz urges Putin to end Ukraine hostilities

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire and end hostilities in Ukraine, urging him to embrace the diplomatic opportunity presented by the Alaska summit.

"Three and a half years after Russia's attack on Ukraine, which violated international law, Russia now has the opportunity to agree to a ceasefire and end hostilities," Merz said in a statement, outlining Germany's position alongside European allies.

"We expect President Putin to take US President Donald Trump's offer of talks seriously and to enter into negotiations with Ukraine without conditions after the meeting in Alaska," he said, referring to the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Putin scheduled for Friday.

In his detailed statement, Merz said European nations have developed a unified position ahead of the Alaska meeting, and he reiterated their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In recent days, Germany, alongside Ukraine and its European allies, has shown the path to peace that safeguards the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine. The goal must be a summit attended by President Zelenskyy. A ceasefire must be agreed there." Merz said.

"Ukraine needs strong security guarantees. Territorial issues can only be resolved with the consent of the Ukrainians. We conveyed these messages to President Trump with clarity and unity on his way to Anchorage. I remain in contact with him on this matter," he added.

The German chancellor also expressed gratitude for Trump's diplomatic initiative and underlined that he can rely on the continued support of Europeans for Ukraine.

"President Trump can now achieve a significant step toward peace. For this initiative and the close coordination of recent days, we extend our gratitude to him. During our last conversation with European partners, we assured him of our continued support for Ukraine. President Trump can rely on that." Merz said.





