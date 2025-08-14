UKRAINIAN DRONE STRIKES HIT RUSSIAS BELGOROD AND VOLGOGRAD REGIONS

 Contact Us
Ukrainian drone strikes hit Russia's Belgorod and Volgograd regions

Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Belgorod and Volgograd regions, injuring three and causing a fire at an oil refinery, while Russian forces intercepted 44 drones overnight.

Published August 14,2025
At least three people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's border region of Belgorod, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram on Thursday.

All were taken to hospital. He said the building of the regional administration was among the targets hit.

In the southern Volgograd region, a drone strike caused a fire and a leak at an oil refinery after debris from a downed drone fell on the site, according to Governor Andrei Bocharov.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a total of 44 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight.

Ukraine, in its fight to repel Russia's three-and-a-half-year invasion, frequently targets sites deep inside Russian territory.