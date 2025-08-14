Ukraine drones spark fires in two Russian regions, oil refinery ablaze: officials

Ukraine fired dozens of drones at Russia between late Wednesday and early Thursday, wounding three people and sparking fires in two southern regions, including at an oil refinery, officials said.

"The debris from the attack caused oil products to spill and catch fire at the Volgograd oil refinery," Volgograd region governor Andrei Bocharov said in a statement on Telegram.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a Ukrainian drone struck a car in the centre of the region's capital, setting it alight and wounding three people.