GERMANY TO GIVE $500M TO NATOS NEW UKRAINE SUPPORT FUND

Germany has announced its readiness, along with its allies, to finance a $500 million military aid package under NATO's "Priority Urgent Requirements List" (PURL) for Ukraine.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published August 14,2025
A written statement was released by the German Ministry of Defence regarding the PURL program.

The statement noted that Germany is prepared, with its allies, to finance one of the first comprehensive military aid packages under PURL, totaling $500 million.

The statement also thanked the US for its willingness to continue providing weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and emphasized that Germany's decision to join this initiative significantly strengthens its support for Ukraine. It was added that the government is in close consultation with NATO and its allies on the details.