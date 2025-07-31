Six killed in Russian overnight attacks on Kiev, Zelensky says

At least six people were killed in Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Kiev overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, condemning the latest wave of attacks that he said also left dozens injured.



A six-year-old boy was among those killed in the capital, Zelensky wrote on X, extending his condolences to the families.



The president also reported of "extensive damage to residential infrastructure," saying "an entire section of an apartment block has been destroyed.



He posted a video showing a massively damaged multi-storey building.



Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported nine minors had been injured in the attacks - the highest number of underage casualties seen in Kiev in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.



Zelensky said while Kiev was "the primary target of the massive attack," the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv were also hit, with Russia launching more than 300 drones and eight missiles overnight.



"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe," the president wrote.



According to the governor of the Russian region of Penza, Oleg Melnichenko, Ukrainian drones have caused a fire on the premises of an industrial plant. There was no damage or casualties, he said, without detailing the exact nature of the plant.



According to a Russian news channel on Telegram, Penza is home to a company that manufactures computer technology for the Russian Defence Ministry as well as a defence plant.



Train delays of up to six hours were reported from the Volgograd region due to falling drone debris, the Russian railway company said.



Temporary restrictions were in place at Russia's Volgograd and Saratov airports, according to the Rosaviatsiya aviation authority.

