Lithuanian prime minister announces resignation

Lithuania's Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced his resignation as prime minister and party chairman on Thursday, according to the public broadcaster LRT's sources.

Paluckas announced his resignation as prime minister and party chairman of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), while the board of LSDP is expected to vote on it throughout the day.

The announcement followed the Democrats "For Lithuania" party statement that they would quit the ruling coalition if Paluckas remained as prime minister.

Pressure on Paluckas mounted after President Gitanas Nauseda last week gave him two weeks to publicly clarify allegations over past business activities and alleged ethical breaches, or consider resignation.

Nauseda also urged him to seek a vote of confidence to test his support in the parliament.





