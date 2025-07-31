FINLANDS PRESIDENT SIGNALS READINESS TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE

Finland's President Alexander Stubb said Thursday he is prepared to approve the recognition of Palestine if the government submits an official proposal.

Under Finland's Constitution, the president decides on the recognition of states based on the government's proposal. Stubb told the Finnish news agency STT that the matter has reached a point where Finland must make a choice.

"We have been discussing this difficult question since the beginning of October 2023. Now I myself see that the situation has progressed to the point where Finland must make its choice," he said.

"If the Government proposes recognizing the state of Palestine, with or without conditions, I am ready to accept it immediately," he added.

Stubb expressed hope that Finland will recognize Palestine, noting that such a step would be more impactful if taken as part of a broader international movement, stressing that recognition should aim to support the peace process and the two-state solution.

While the Christian Democrats and the Finns Party oppose recognition, the final decision now depends on whether the government submits the proposal in the coming weeks.

The president also criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, saying collective punishment and civilian suffering are "unacceptable."

Of the UN's 193 member states, 148 currently recognize Palestine, first declared by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.

In recent days, several countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have announced plans to extend recognition, while Australia has indicated it may follow.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,200 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.