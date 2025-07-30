Zoo in Germany kills baboons, feeds them to carnivores

Animal rights activists strongly condemned the decision. On Tuesday, seven activists were detained after entering the zoo without permission. One protester glued their hands to the ground near the entrance gate. The zoo administration stated that the growing number of baboons had led to overcrowding and increased conflict among the animals.

They claimed there were no alternative shelters available for relocation. However, Christoph Maisack, president of the German Animal Protection Law Association, criticized the justification, saying, "Allowing uncontrolled breeding cannot be a reason for killing."

The zoo, which was closed Tuesday morning for "operational reasons," confirmed the baboons were euthanized despite the protests.

It was reported that the baboons were not pregnant and were not used for any scientific study. The animals were first shot, some samples were taken for scientific purposes, and the bodies were then fed to carnivorous animals.

Zoo director Dag Encke defended the decision, saying it came after "years of evaluation." He argued that culling can be a "legitimate last resort for population management" and stated that the action aligned with the standards of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).