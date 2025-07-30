Ex-EU foreign policy chief slams US trade deal

 Contact Us
Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the European Commission's swift trade deal with Trump, claiming it weakened Europe's geopolitical position by conceding too much in energy and defense purchases.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published July 30,2025
Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday criticized the European Commission for its trade deal with US President Donald Trump, saying it weakened the bloc's geopolitical position.

In a post on X, Borrell said the commission had adopted a flawed strategy by trying to "appease and flatter" Trump, agreeing to purchase more US weapons and liquefied natural gas areas.

"Bad strategy leads to bad outcomes," he argues, adding: "Europe emerges geopolitically weakened from a deal struck in just 1 hour on a golf course."

The agreement, announced on July 27, will see the US impose a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, half of the threatened rate of 30%. The bloc will also invest $600 billion in the US, and purchase $750 billion worth of American energy and military equipment.

Borrell served as EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy from 2019 to 2024.