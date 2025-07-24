Italy on alert as West Nile virus cases rise

West Nile virus infections are on the rise in Italy, with 10 new cases confirmed in recent days, bringing the nationwide total to 20, including two deaths, health authorities said Thursday.

Eight people have been hospitalized in Campania, four of whom are in intensive care at hospitals in Aversa and Naples, according to Italian news agency Rai.

Most had recently vacationed in Baia Domizia, a coastal area in Caserta province, where a virus cluster has reportedly emerged.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. While the virus is present, there is currently no reason for particular alarm," said Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca.

In Lazio, two more infections were confirmed in Latina province, raising the 2025 tally in the area to nine.

The spike comes days after the death of an 82-year-old woman in Latina on July 20.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by Culex pipiens mosquitoes, a common nocturnal species, and cannot be spread from person to person. In rare cases, it may be transmitted via blood transfusions, organ transplants or from mother to fetus.

Authorities have activated measures under the National Arbovirus Plan (PNA 2020-2025), with special attention to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised.

To prevent transmission through blood donations, the National Blood Centre (CNS) has introduced testing in affected areas and advised a 28-day deferral for donors who have visited high-risk zones.

Experts caution that many infections are asymptomatic and likely go undetected.

Recent heat waves and heavy rains, along with migratory bird activity, are fueling the spread. Italy's zooprophylactic institutes continue to monitor virus circulation among birds and horses.