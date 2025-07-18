France reaffirms support for Ukraine, welcomes new EU sanctions on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine, stressing that Europe's security, freedom and future remain closely tied to the fate of the war-torn country.

"I just spoke with President Zelenskyy. It is more necessary than ever to recall that the security, freedom, and future of Europe are closely linked to the destiny of Ukraine," Macron said on X.

He emphasized that France, along with its partners, will continue to back the Ukrainian people.

"This determination was reaffirmed last Thursday during the Summit of the Coalition of the Willing, which we co-chaired with Prime Minister Starmer. The event brought together 30 heads of state and government, as well as, for the first time, representatives from the United States," he said.

Macron noted that the coalition is working collectively to intensify pressure on Russia to secure "an unconditional ceasefire and the opening of negotiations for a strong and lasting peace."

He also welcomed the EU's adoption of a new sanctions package targeting Russia, calling it "unprecedented."

"I welcome the adoption this morning by the European Union of an unprecedented new package of sanctions against Russia," Macron said.

He reiterated the need to halt Russia's attacks immediately, declaring: "Russian attacks must stop immediately."

"In hardship and in hope, France is and will remain alongside Ukraine," Macron added.





