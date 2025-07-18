Belgian Parliament approves tougher migration rules

The Belgian Parliament on Friday approved a bill tightening migration laws, with a particular focus on family reunification, the Belga news agency reported.

The bill, introduced by Belgian Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt, raises income thresholds for those seeking family reunification.

The legislation aims to reduce the number of foreigners arriving in Belgium through family reunification, one of the country's main migration channels. In 2024, 13,102 visa applications were submitted on this basis, up from 9,358 the previous year.

Applicants must now earn at least 110% of the guaranteed minimum income (€2,323 or $2,704), with an additional 10% per family member.

The law also shortens or eliminates condition-free periods for family members of refugees and extends the required waiting period for newcomers to bring family members to Belgium. Furthermore, the minimum age for reunification has been raised to 21.

In a separate vote, Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution urging the European Union to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The resolution also calls for tougher economic sanctions on Tehran and the expansion of the EU sanctions list to include Iranian judges, prison officials, and others involved in executions and trials.





