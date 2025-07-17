Voting age in the UK to be lowered to 16

In a written statement, the British government said that as part of efforts to modernize democracy, 16-year-olds will be granted the right to vote in all elections across the country.

The statement noted that this change will give young people, who already contribute to society by working, paying taxes, and serving in the military, the right to vote on issues that affect them.

Additionally, the plan is expected to increase democratic participation in a changing world and help restore confidence in UK democracy.