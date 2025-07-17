Kremlin says Russia, Ukraine maintain direct contact with US mediation

Russia and Ukraine are maintaining direct negotiations with the mediation of the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, while noting that a third round of talks would follow the completion of humanitarian procedures agreed in Istanbul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said contacts continue at the level of the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

"We are conducting direct negotiations with representatives of the Kyiv regime. Here we are talking about direct negotiations. However, they are conducted with the mediation efforts of the US," he said.

Asked about the continuation of the peace process, Peskov said Russia was awaiting proposals from Ukraine to begin the third round of talks.

"The third round will have to be held and discussions will begin on the third round of those draft memorandums that the parties have previously exchanged," he said.

Peskov said the agenda would include discussions on draft memorandums toward a future peace agreement, following exchanges and procedures agreed in Istanbul.

Turning to Russia's relations with the EU, Peskov said recent remarks by EU leaders justified warnings made by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev about an "aggressive" tone from Europe.

"Given the current environment coming from the European direction, an environment we are dealing with, which is rather unconstructive, confrontational, and militaristic, these concerns are fully justified," he said.

Peskov also defended temporary mobile internet shutdowns in Russian regions, including areas far from combat zones.

"Everything related to security, everything connected with ensuring the safety of citizens, it's all justified. And everything is a priority. The threat exists, the threat is obvious," he said.

Regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's call for defining Ukraine, its population and borders, Peskov said: "I haven't seen such a statement by Mr. Orban. Therefore, I cannot comment on it."