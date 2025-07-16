Warsaw accuses Moscow of strike on Polish factory in Ukraine

Poland's foreign minister on Wednesday accused Russia of striking the Polish-owned Barlinek Group's factory in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

"I have just received information from the plant director confirming the attack was carried out from three directions," Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X.

Russia's actions "are bringing the war closer to Poland's borders," Sikorski added.

Barlinek Group, a major manufacturer of wooden flooring, opened its Vinnytsia plant in 2007, and it was considered the largest and most modern investment project in Ukraine's wood-processing industry.

Russia has yet to respond to Poland's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.



