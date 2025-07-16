Poland suspects sabotage behind recent fires

Poland's interior minister said the government is treating every major incident, fire or attempted arson as a potential act of sabotage, amid rising suspicions of Russian involvement, the state-run news agency TVP World reported Tuesday.

"Since January 2024, we have seen several attempted acts of sabotage. Every significant incident, fire, or attempted arson is being assessed as a potential act of sabotage," Tomasz Siemoniak said at a Monday news briefing, according to the news agency on Tuesday.

Although no direct links have been found yet between the fires and Russia, there is reportedly a growing suspicion of Moscow's involvement in such incidents.

Over the past two weeks, Poland has seen three major fires, including incidents at a warehouse, a production hall, and a residential housing complex.