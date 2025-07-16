Poland suspects sabotage behind recent fires

 Contact Us
Poland is treating major fires and arson attempts as possible sabotage, Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said, amid rising suspicions of Russian involvement in recent incidents.

Published July 16,2025
Poland's interior minister said the government is treating every major incident, fire or attempted arson as a potential act of sabotage, amid rising suspicions of Russian involvement, the state-run news agency TVP World reported Tuesday.

"Since January 2024, we have seen several attempted acts of sabotage. Every significant incident, fire, or attempted arson is being assessed as a potential act of sabotage," Tomasz Siemoniak said at a Monday news briefing, according to the news agency on Tuesday.

Although no direct links have been found yet between the fires and Russia, there is reportedly a growing suspicion of Moscow's involvement in such incidents.

Over the past two weeks, Poland has seen three major fires, including incidents at a warehouse, a production hall, and a residential housing complex.