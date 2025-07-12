France investigates X over 'foreign interference'

According to national media reports, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced in a written statement that the Paris Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation on July 9 into social media platform X and its decision-makers.

While the investigation covers both the platform and its leadership, it did not specifically mention Elon Musk, the owner of X.

The probe was initiated over suspicions that X's algorithm may have been manipulated for "foreign interference" and is based on two separate reports filed in January.

According to the complaints—filed by a French Member of Parliament and a senior official in French public institutions—X's algorithm was allegedly used in favor of foreign actors and may have enabled attempts at external meddling.

The investigation will be carried out by the National Gendarmerie's Cybercrime Unit.