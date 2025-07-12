EUS POPULATION TOPS 450 MILLION

The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) has published population data for European Union (EU) countries as of January 1, 2025. According to the data, the total population of the 27 EU member states, which was 449.3 million at the beginning of 2024, rose to 450.4 million in 2025.

Germany is the most populous EU member with 83.6 million people, followed by France with 68.6 million, Italy with 58.9 million, Spain with 49.1 million, Poland with 36.5 million, Romania with 19 million, the Netherlands with 18 million, and Belgium with 11.9 million.

The EU countries with the smallest populations were Malta with 574,000 and Luxembourg with 681,000.Thus, the EU population increased for four years following the decline experienced in 2021 due to the effects of COVID-19. The population growth in the EU was primarily driven by increased migration movements following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this period, Türkiye's total population was recorded as 85,664,994.