France opens probe into X for alleged algorithm manipulation

French authorities on Friday launched an investigation into the social media network X over allegations that it manipulated its algorithms to facilitate "foreign interference."

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the investigation was opened on July 9 following complaints filed in January 2025 by a French lawmaker and a senior official from a public institution, according to French media, which cited a statement from the prosecutor's office.

The complaints accuse X of manipulating its algorithm for the purposes of foreign interference as well as to spread hateful and racist political content aimed at distorting democratic debate in France.

Beccuau said that the National Gendarmerie has been tasked with investigating the X network as a legal entity, as well as the "individuals" managing it, without mentioning its owner, Elon Musk.





