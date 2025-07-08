The Blace-Elez Han border crossing reopens after fire closure

In a written statement by the Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia, it was announced that traffic has returned to normal along the Stenkovec Tunnel and Blace-Elez Han border crossing route, and that citizens can now travel smoothly in both directions.

The statement also noted that the Blace-Elez Han border crossing between North Macedonia and Kosovo has resumed normal operations.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued by North Macedonia's Crisis Management Center, it was reported that as of this evening at 9:00 p.m. local time, a total of 30 wildfires had broken out in open areas across the country, with 10 of them—including the one in Blace village—still active.

The Ministry of Interior previously announced that the Blace-Elez Han border crossing—the largest between North Macedonia and Kosovo—had been temporarily closed in both directions due to a forest fire that began yesterday in Blace village, located about 40 minutes from the capital Skopje. The fire had spread due to strong winds and high temperatures.