Spain condemns Israeli attacks on Gazans waiting for food aid

Spain on Tuesday rebuked Israel for attacking civilians waiting for food aid in the Gaza Strip, saying the situation there is "unsustainable."

"The situation in Gaza is unsustainable," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares posted on X. "We condemn the shootings by Israeli armed forces against people waiting for food aid in Gaza."

On Monday, Israeli forces opened fire on crowds gathered near aid distribution centers west of Rafah in southern Gaza, killing five Palestinians and wounding more than 40, according to medical sources.

Earlier, the UN Human Rights Office reported that more than 410 Palestinians had been killed while trying to reach aid distribution points since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operating on May 27.

The UN added that at least 93 others had reportedly been killed by the Israeli army while attempting to approach the limited aid convoys operated by the UN and other humanitarian organizations.

"We demand an end to the violence and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid," Albares added.

Spain's top diplomat called for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the entry of large-scale humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"A two-state solution is the path for both Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security," he added.

UNICEF has warned that thousands of babies in Gaza lack proper nutrition due to inadequate aid and many mothers being either killed or too malnourished to breastfeed.

Israel has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, and rendered the enclave uninhabitable.