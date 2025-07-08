LATVIAN LEADER PRAISES GERMANYS STRONGER DEFENCE ROLE

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said he thinks Germany's desire to take on more responsibility in the European Union and NATO is a good thing, ahead of a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



"Germany is a European great power and an economic centre. Therefore, it is logical that Germany assumes a greater role in European security and defence policy. This is to be welcomed," Rinkēvičs told dpa in Riga.



The new German government's plans to strengthen its armed forces or Bundeswehr, which Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to make the strongest conventional army in Europe, have also not raised any concerns in Latvia.



"Germany has convincingly proven over decades that it is a democratic, constitutional state based on Western values. Therefore, I have no concerns," Rinkēvičs said. "I fully support the development of the German armed forces. This is in the interest of the security of all of Europe."



Rinkēvičs is set to host Steinmeier in Riga on Tuesday. In addition to what the Latvian head of state described as "very good" bilateral relations, the discussions are expected to focus on the security situation of Latvia, a Baltic state on NATO's eastern flank that borders Russia and Belarus.



"The greatest shared challenges are, of course, Russian aggression against Ukraine and the threat to peace and security in Europe posed by Russia," Rinkēvičs said. He added that the EU's security, defence capabilities and competitiveness must be "significantly" strengthened.



"We can only manage this together and by doing more than we have done so far," the Latvian president emphasized.



Latvia views Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine as a direct threat to its national security. The government in Riga has therefore increased military spending, undertaken significant rearmament, gradually reintroduced conscription and fortified its eastern border against potential attacks.



For Latvia, Germany and other European countries, Rinkēvičs said it is important to increase investments in defence and strengthen military capabilities.



This marks the 12th time in his long political career that Steinmeier has visited Latvia on an official mission.



"I have known Frank-Walter for a long time and greatly value the opportunity to discuss any topic with him openly and honestly," said Rinkēvičs, who described his relationship with his German counterpart as "excellent."



Both politicians were once foreign ministers and are now heads of state in their respective countries. "This visit continues our regular dialogue – we meet practically every year," Rinkēvičs said.



