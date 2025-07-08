Germany sending 200 soldiers to major military drills in Australia

The German Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, said on Tuesday it was sending about 200 soldiers to take part in the multinational exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 in Australia.



The Bundeswehr said that together with US forces they would be training on demanding scenarios under realistic conditions, which are rarely encountered in Europe.



In total, more than 30,000 men and women from 19 nations are taking part. Talisman Sabre is said to be one of the largest multinational military exercises in the world.



The core period of the exercise spans several weeks starting from July 13.



From the German side, the 26th Airborne Brigade from the town of Zweibrücken in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate is primarily involved.



The exercise also includes the use of fire support from the air and sea, capabilities that play an important role in national and alliance defence in Europe, according to the Bundeswehr.



By participating in Talisman Sabre, the Bundeswehr is also supporting the German government's Indo-Pacific guidelines, which foresee increased engagement in the region.



