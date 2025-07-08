France sanctions Muslim Brotherhood for 'Entryism'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced the creation of new financial and administrative sanctions on "entryism of the Muslim Brotherhood," according to the Le Figaro newspaper.

Macron put forward several financial and administrative measures during a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council following the "Political Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood" report that was released in May.

"We have approved the creation of a new provision to freeze monetary and financial contributions," Macron said, adding that they would expand what already exists in the area of terrorism.

He also announced an expansion of the scope of administrative dissolutions, which are currently only applicable to legal entities, and which will now be able to target endowment funds.

Another approved measure introduces "coercive regime for the dissolution of the assets of dissolved organizations," enabling the judicial court—at the administration's request—to appoint a curator to oversee their liquidation.

"I have requested that the texts be finalized ... in the coming weeks" and "that we have a draft ready by the end of the summer," Macron said, aiming to have a law that can "be enforced by the end of the year," for the measures requiring a change in the law.

Macron also called for strengthening the administrative system for prohibiting illegal works "by extending the statute of limitations," and with measures to combat "incitement to discrimination and violence."

Daily fines were among other approved administrative sanctions targeting associations that have signed the Republican Engagement Contract (CER) but fail to comply with its terms.

The council decided to "strengthen the training of imams" in order to "significantly reduce dependence on countries of origin."

Macron also reiterated the need for "a message of calm toward all our fellow citizens whose religion is Islam" and "who fully respect the rules of the Republic."

He announced that he would convene representatives of the Forif (Forum of Islam in France) in the autumn.

Following the release of "Political Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood" report in May, The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) criticized the report for "fueling widespread suspicion" and called for a more nuanced and data-driven approach to evaluating threats linked to extremism.

The group raised concern over the use of vague terminology such as "Muslim Brotherhood," "political Islam," and "Islamist entryism," warning that their undefined usage contributes to "prejudicial confusion."



