AI for Good Global Summit 2025 kicks off in Geneva

The seventh edition of the AI for Good Global Summit began Tuesday in Geneva, bringing together world leaders, tech innovators, and civil society to explore how AI can benefit humanity.

Hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the Swiss government and over 40 UN agencies, the four-day summit is being held at the Palexpo convention center. It aims to drive concrete solutions using AI to tackle global challenges, including health, climate change, education, and inclusive development.

Hundreds of speakers are expected, including representatives from governments, industry, academia, and international organizations.

The event includes live demonstrations of AI applications, an extensive exhibition space showcasing cutting-edge technologies, and networking zones designed to foster collaboration. Dedicated sessions will also explore the ethical dimensions and regulatory frameworks needed to guide AI deployment globally, according to the event's website.