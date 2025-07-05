Power outage in the Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated on his social media account that they are investigating the cause of the power outage in certain regions.

Fiala described the outage as a "serious situation" and announced that he had convened the "Central Crisis Team" to resolve the issue.

According to Radio Prague International, a large-scale power outage occurred across much of the country, especially in Prague.

Due to the outage in Prague, trams and metros stopped operating, traffic lights went out, and hundreds of people were trapped in elevators. Firefighters worked to rescue those stuck in elevators.

The power outage also caused disruptions in hospitals.

Spokesperson for Prague's electricity provider PRE, Karel Hanzelka, said there was a problem in the grid and that the external electricity flow into Prague had stopped.

Minister of Industry and Trade, Lukas Vlcek, noted that the issue would not be resolved quickly, saying, "This is not something that can be solved in minutes. It will take hours. The outage has affected a significant part of the country."

The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency announced that, following allegations of a cyberattack, no evidence supporting such claims had been found.