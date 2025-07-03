Several passengers wounded in train knife attack in Germany

Several passengers were wounded in a knife attack on a high-speed train traveling from Hamburg to Vienna, German authorities said on Thursday.

According to Bavarian police, the attack occurred around 1.55 pm local time as the train passed the city of Regensburg and was heading toward Plattling.

"Based on current information, four people were slightly injured. The perpetrator was arrested by our forces," the police said, adding that the train was occupied with approximately 500 passengers at the time of the incident.

Emergency services arrived with a large contingent at the location where the train made an emergency stop after passengers pulled the emergency brake. The area was cordoned off as investigators assessed the situation and gathered evidence.