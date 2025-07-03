4 injured in stabbing attack near shopping center in Finland’s Tampere

A view shows blood on the ground outside the Ratina shopping centre, where several people have been stabbed near the shopping centre, in Tampere, Finland July 3, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Four people were injured in a stabbing incident on Thursday afternoon in central Tampere, Finland, near the Ratina shopping center, police said.

The Central Finland Police Department said in a statement that they received information about the stabbing at around 16.20 local time (1320 GMT), and captured the suspect quickly after the incident in the immediate area of the scene.

The suspect, police said, is an adult Finnish male, and there is no reason at this stage to suspect that the act was motivated by terrorism or racism.

"The incident is being investigated on suspicion of four attempted manslaughters," the readout said. "The type of offences are being clarified and may change as the preliminary investigation progresses."

Authorities had cordoned off the area, but the isolation was lifted by 19.00.

A police briefing on the incident has been scheduled for Friday.