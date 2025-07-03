US recalls top diplomat from Colombia

Washington recalled its top diplomat in Colombia for urgent consultations Thursday amid escalating tensions with Bogota.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio has recalled John T. McNamara, the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, to Washington for urgent consultations following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the Government of Colombia," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement, without specifying the reason.

Bruce said the US is considering measures to convey its "deep concern over the current state" of ties with Colombia.

"Despite policy differences with the current government, Colombia remains an essential strategic partner," it said, noting cooperation on regional security and shared priorities.