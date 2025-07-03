US House passes massive tax-cut and spending bill

House Republicans applaud after the Republican budget bill was approved by a House of Representatives vote, in the House Chamber, at the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 03 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

The US House of Representatives passed on Thursday a massive tax-cut and spending bill, sending President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

The bill, passed 218-214, would cement many of Trump's domestic policy goals into law while adding $3.4 trillion to the nation's debt.

"On this vote, the yeas are 218, the nays are 214. The motion is adopted," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Following the adoption, the lawmakers on the floor chanted "USA."

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick sided with all Democrats in voting against the bill, which was approved by the Senate on Tuesday in a 51-50 vote after Vice President JD Vance broke the 50-50 tie.

Congratulating "everyone" on the passage of Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," Vance said on X: "At times I even doubted we'd get it done by July 4! But now we've delivered big tax cuts and the resources necessary to secure the border. Promises made, promises kept!"

Trump is expected to sign the bill on Friday.



















