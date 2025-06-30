Macron backs Armenia’s peace efforts with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed strong support for Armenia's democratic institutions and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's efforts to achieve peace with Azerbaijan and normalize relations with Türkiye, according to statements by both leaders.

"I reiterated our support for his courageous efforts to make peace with Azerbaijan and normalize relations with Türkiye," Macron said after a phone call with Pashinyan, emphasizing that "peace and opening of borders would be a major development for the whole region."

Pashinyan confirmed the conversation, noting that they discussed "key issues on the bilateral, regional & international agenda, including the Armenian government's peace strategy."

He thanked Macron for his "personal contribution to strengthening Armenia-France ties."