Slovakia will not support a new European Union sanctions package on Russia on Friday and will demand a delay in the vote until Slovak concerns over gas supplies after 2027 are resolved, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

Fico reiterated his position that plans to end Russian gas imports from 2028 posed a threat of supply shortages and price increases as well as potential losses from arbitration for breaching a long-term contract with Russian supplier Gazprom .